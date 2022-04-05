Court jails man 3 months imprisonment for snatching handbag

By Ige Adekunle

An Ota Magistrates’Court in Ogun on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Akinola Obisesan, to three months imprisonment for snatching a handbag containing N100,000 and other valuables.The police charged Akinola, whose address was not provided, with two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy, which he had pleaded not guilty.Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi, in her ruling, sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment with an option of N150,000 fine.

Adeyemi said that the prosecution counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of charge preferred against him.Earlier, Prosecution Counsel, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the convict and others still at large, committed the offences on Dec. 8, 2021, at about 8.30p.m. at Oju-Ore area, Ota.Adaraloye said that the convict and his accomplices conspired and snatched a handbag containing a cash of N100,000 and others valuables from the complainant, Ijamakinwa Folashade.

He said the offence contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

