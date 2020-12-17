Court jails driver 4 months for cheating

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a driver, Mohammed Yunusa, 33, to four-month jail for cheating.

Yunusa, a resident of Ungwan Sarki Kaduna State, was charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating his friend, Haruna Hamza, to the tune of N240,000.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Yunusa after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and also ordered him to refund the N240,000 to the complainant.