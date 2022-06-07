Court jails counsellor 3 months for assaulting his mother-in-law

A Grade “A” Customary Court of Appeal sitting in Iyaganku, on Tuesday sentenced a 53-year-old counsellor, Muyiwa Ojo-Osagie to three months imprisonment for assaulting his mother-in- law.

The President of the Court, Mrs Basirat Gbadamosi, in her judgment found Ojo-Osagie guilty as charged, sentenced him to three months imprisonment on count one for beating his mother in – law in her churchShe, however, gave him an option of N20, 000 fine” The convict is sentenced to two months Community Service on count two of threatening to kill his mother in- law.”

The convict is therefore ordered to write letter of apology to the complainant Mrs Sarah Gbadebo,” she held.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police charged Ojo-Osagie, a counsellor at for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) at U.C.H, Ibadan, with assault and threat to life.Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kola Olaiya told the court that on Aug. 11, 2019, at about 10:30 a.m, the convict hit Gbadebo, 81, with an umbrella handle.Olaiya said, the convict conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when he threatened to kill .He said that the convict assaulted Gbadebo on grounds that his former wife Oluwayemisi had put their two daughters in her custodyHe said the offence took place at the complainant Church at No 16, Kolawole Str, Okoro, Oke – Itunu area, Ibadan.

Olaiya said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 249 (d) and 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State (NAN)

