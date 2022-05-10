 Court jails 4 men for constituting public nuisance

A Dei-dei Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Shagari Quarters, Abuja,

sentenced four men to one month in prison for constituting public nuisance in Zuba area, Abuja.

The police charged the convicts — Ibrahim Abubakar, 20, Abubakar Mohammed, 22, Mohammed Dalha, 19,

and Mamuda Buhari, 20, all of no fixed address, with public nuisance.

The Judge, Sulyman Ola, however, gave the convicts an option to pay a fine of N2,000 each and warned

them to always be law-abiding citizens.

The four men had pleaded guilty to the crime and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the four were arrested

by a police patrol team of Zuba police station on May 3 at about 2 a.m.

Ogada said the patrol team, which was led by Insp. Justice John, raided all black spots and criminal hideouts

at Zuba, Abuja.

He said that in the process, the patrol team arrested the convicts in an area where criminals usually hide

to snatch travellers bags and cell phones.

He added that the four could not give satisfactory account of themselves during police investigation,

an offence that contravened Section 198 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

