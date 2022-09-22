Court jails 2 men 12 months each for stealing microwave

By Joy Kaka

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court sentenced Jemilu Muktar and Abass Ibrahim to 12 months imprisonment each for stealing a microwave and other household items.

Muktar and Ibrahim of Arab road, Kubwa, were convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to joint act, criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft.They however begged the court for leniency.The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave them an option to pay a fine of N50, 000 each and warned them to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Moses Okpa told the court that the complainant, Mr Ibinabo Jackreece of Arab road, Kubwa, reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Sept.17.Okpa said the convicts entered the complainant’s residence and stole one gas cylinder valued N15, 000, one microwave valued N30, 000 and one standing fan valued N10, 000.Other items are a kettle valued N5, 000 and plate rack valued N12, 000 all totalling N72, 000.

He said while the convicts attempted to escape they were chased and arrested with the stolen items.The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 348, 346 and 287 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

