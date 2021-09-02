Court Jails 10 Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

The Abuja Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, August 30, 2021 arraigned and secured the conviction and sentencing of 10 internet fraudsters to various prison terms. The convicts: Ulukpo Victor Obokparo, Osondu Stanley, Habib Iko-Ojo, Precious Ani, Emmanuel Philip Ikpan, Umar Farouk Mohammed, Israel Kue, Kingsley Mathew, Ibrahim Oyolade and Taiwo Samuel, were prosecuted before Justice Hamza Mu’azu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja for offences bordering on cheating, misrepresentation, romance scam, obtaining by false pretenses and defrauding foreigners via internet.

They pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

One of the charges reads: “that you Ulukpo Victor Obokparo on or about the 25th day of June, 2021 within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja while representing yourself as one Williams Brandon, an Engineer from New Jersey, USA through the means of an email address [email protected] carried out an illegal act to wit: inducing the duo of Helen Isean and Ida Connor of USA to deliver to you the sum of $5000 (Five Thousand USD) and you thereby committed the offence of cheating contrary to the provisions of Section 320 (b) of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja), 1990 and punishable under Section 322 of the same Act”.

Following their guilty pleas, Justice Mu’azu sentenced them to prison terms, ranging between 3 to 6 months, with option of fine of N20, 000 to N100,000.

In addition, the Court ordered the forfeiture of proceeds and instrumentalities used in committing the crimes to the Federal Government.

