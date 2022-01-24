Court Jail Man One Year for N2.8m Grains Scam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, January 24, 2022 secured the conviction of one James Ocholi Ogwu before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a one count amended charge which bordered on criminal breach of trust.

James allegedly diverted to personal use, a sum of N2,865,000.00(Two Million Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Naira) which be collected from one Henshaw Bassey to finance a grains business with the understanding that he would pay him a monthly interest of N109,000 in addition to the principal sum.

At the hearing today, the prosecution counsel, E. K Garba informed the court of an amended charge, pursuant to the defendant’s plea bargain negotiation with the prosecution.

Consequently the charge was read to the defendant and he pleaded ‘guilty’.

The amended charge reads: “That you James Ocholi Ogwu (M) sometimes in October 2020 in Kaduna within the Judicial Division of the High Court of Kaduna State while being entrusted with the sum of N2,865,000.00(Two Million Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Naira) by one Henshaw Bassey with the understanding of investing the proceed in a business of Agro Allied Products (Grains) you proposed to him which you undertook to pay back his principal sum with interest of N109,000,00(One Hundred and Nine Thousand) per month which you dishonestly converted the proceed to your own use in violation of the Memorandum of Understanding and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017 and punishable under Section 297 of the same Law”.

Based on his plea, the prosecution counsel, Garba, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Aliyu convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira ( N150,000.00).

The defendant had paid the sum of N1, 800,000 (One Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) as restitution to the nominal complainant.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

