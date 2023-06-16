Court holds valedictory session for retired Justice Anidi in Enugu

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu State Judiciary on Friday held a valedictory session in honour of Hon. Justice Angela Anidi, who retired at the age of 65 after 35 years of service in the Judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the valedictory season took place at the Hon. Justice Innocent Umezuluike Auditorium, Enugu State High Court, Independent Layout, Enugu.

Eulogising Justice Anidi, the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Reymond Ozoemena, noted that Anidi’s career began in 1988 when she was appointed a magistrate in the old Anambra state.

His Judicial career began in 1988 when she was appointed a magistrate and she discharged her responsibilities in the magistracy so creditably.

“In 2002, she was appointed a Justice of Enugu State High Court, and was known for her uprightness, incorruptibility and love for peace,” he said.

According to Ozoemena, Anidi was born in 1958, called to Bar in 1981 after her law school before she served with the legal Aid council between 1982 and 1987 in Kaduna State.

“There is no doubt that the retirement of His Lordship will create a gap in the Judiciary of Enugu State.

“Nevertherless, we believe that even after retirement, she will not hesitate to lend a helping hand when the need arises,” Ozoemena said.

The Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Enugu branch, Mr C. N. N. Nwagbara, said the judge was known for her calmness and dedication to service.

“Slow movement of a lion does not mean its weakness but a calculated attempt to wrestle its prey which his lordship used in carrying out her duties diligently.

“We wish her a happy, joyous and life fulfilled retirement from the bench and urged her to continue serving God and humanity wherever she found herself,” he said.

The former Attorney General of the state, Justice Anthony Ani, who spoke on behalf of the SANs present, thanked God for keeping the celebrant alive to retirement.

He noted that the retired Judge served the Judiciary well and in many capacities as a dedicated jurist and deserved all accolades.

Ani called for improved service for Judiciary in terns of welfare, physical structures and protection of the jurist for upright delivery of judgements.

In appreciation, Anidi thanked his parents, family and friends for their support through her journey as a magistrate and Hon. Justice of the Enugu State High Court.

She noted that her appointment as the Enugu State Judge came under Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani in 2002.

She pleaded to all that worked under her or came in contact with her during her service years as a Judge to accept her shortcomings.

“As a human who is not perfect, I wish to apologise to those who feel offended and those who offended me at the cause of discharging my duty, I love you all,” she said. (NAN)

