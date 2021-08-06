Court grants woman’s prayer for divorce on grounds of infidelity

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Friday granted a 40-year-old hairdresser, Mrs Sekinat Oyeniyi’s prayer for divorce on grounds that her husband impregnated another woman.

Delivering Judgment, the court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye held that it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways since they were tired of living together as husband and wife.

Koledoye held that the court’s decision was in the best interest of the parties as all efforts to reconcile them failed.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr and Mrs Olayinka Oyeniyi dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” he said.

Koledoye ordered Oyeniyi to be responsible for the children’s education and general welfare.

Sekinat in her testimony said: “I got to know that he impregnated a girl when she came to the house to fight him for abandoning her.

“Due to the frequent beatings, I packed out of his house with the children because I may not be lucky next time he beats me.”

The mother of three also said that her husband was a drunk, saying that most time he comes home drunk and started misbehaving.

She begged the court to terminate the marriage that she no longer loved her husband.

Responding to the allegations, the 42-year-old businessman, Oyeniyi, said that his wife was promiscuous.

“My wife is wayward and adulterous, she moves around in the community messing with men. She invited her lover to my brother’s wedding.

“When I asked her who the man was? She said he was her friend’s husband.

“She (Sekinat) is presently living with that same man. She left my house with our children on March 18, 2020.

“Her mother encouraged and supported her in her adulterous act.

Oyeniyi also alleged that Sekinat was always threatening to stab him with a bottle or bathe him hot water.

“My children cannot be living with another man when I am still alive, she should bring them back to me, I will train and feed them as I did before,” he said. (NAN)

