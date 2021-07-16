Court grants man divorce over lack of love for wife

 A man, Bitrus Gapfung, who dragged his , Pamkat, before a Jos Upper Area , sitting in Kasuwan Mama, was on Friday granted divorce due on grounds of ”lack of love and peace” for 14 years.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan,  granted the divorce after Gapfung told the that he had had peace in his for 14 years.

The panel in a ruling, gave the petitioner custody of the three children.Gapfung said that his   left him in with their three children.” no longer love my .

We quarrel every , am afraid  that the quarrel will the children negatively,” he said.(NAN)

