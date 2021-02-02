Court grants Islamic scholar joinder to defend suit challenging Arabic inscription on Naira note.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to join Prof. Ishaq Akintola in a suit challenging Arabic inscription on the Naira note and logo of the Nigerian Army flag. Akintola, a Professor of Islamic studies at the Lagos State University, on Tuesday sought to be joined in the suit along-side The Incorporated Trustees of Muslim Rights Concern Association (MURIC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a rights activist, Mr Malcolm Omirhobo, had filed the suit in January 2020 challenging continuous Arabic inscription on the naira and flag of the Army without considering Nigeria as a secular nation. Joined as defendants are the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Army, Ministry of Defence and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Akintola avers that he is the director of MURIC, one of whose aim is to promote religious, moral and social advancement of its members. In his affidavit in support of his application for joinder, Akintola avers that the claims contained in the plaintiff’s affidavit are falsehoods and deliberate misrepresentation in respect of Islamic faith and the Arabic language. When the case was called on Tuesday, Omirhobo announced appearance as appearing in person.

Mr Adewale Alabi appeared for Akintola and MURIC, Mr Emmanuel Ogunlowo appeared for the Federal Government while Mr Olumuyiwa Aduroja (SAN) appeared for Central bank. All counsel did not object to the application for joinder of the parties, following which the court granted the application and has now fixed March 16 for definite hearing. In the suit, the plaintiff is asking the court to interpret the provisions of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He is seeking a court’s interpretation whether by a community reading of sections 10 and 55 of the 1999 Constitution, it is lawful and constitutional for the defendants to permit the Naira notes to be adorned with Arabic inscriptions. In the same vein, he is asking whether by a community reading of sections 1(1)(3), 10 and 55 of the 1999 Constitution, it is proper for the defendants to permit the Nigerian Army logo to be inscribed with same insignia. He is seeking a court interpretation whether by the true letter and spirit of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution, Nigeria is a secular state without any official religion. He, consequently, wants the court to declare that it is unconstitutional to allow the Nigerian Army logo to be adorned with Arabic language, instead of the official English, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo languages. Meanwhile, in his counter affidavit, Akintola avers that the inscription on the Army logo sounds “Nasiruminallah” which translates in English to mean “victory comes from God alone”. According to him, the said inscription does not represent in anyway, the religion of Islam but rather constitutes part of the rich historical heritage of Nigeria, as it dates back to the colonial era and had aided many illiterate Nigerians to know the value of our currencies in Hausa. He said that neither the Nigerian constitution nor any statue makes English the official language of the Army. Akintola added that there was also no provision, which states that Nigeria is a secular state and that Arabic inscriptions does not render her a secular or non-secular state. Besides, Akintola argues that the Holy Bible, which is the scripture for Christians all over the world, is printed in Arabic in countries like Israel, Egypt, Palestine, Lybia and Syria. He added that church services are also conducted in Arabic in those areas. He said that Arabic language was, in fact, an indigenous language of the Shuwa Arab ethnic group of Nigeria, and is not synonymous with Islam which is a Muslim faith. (NAN)