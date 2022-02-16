Court grants housewife divorce whose husband eloped with mistress

February 16, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Blessing Odega

 A Jos central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama , on granted a housewife, Gloria Njin , divorce on grounds that her husband, Femi Emmanuel,  eloped his mistress.

In her ruling, the Judge, Irene Pati held that all efforts to reconcile the parties failed.

The judge ordered Njin and Emmanuel to go their separate ways.

Earlier, Njin prayed the to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage.

”Emmauel eloped in 2013 his mistress. I hear has since married her.

”My was characterised violence and abuse,” she said. (NAN

Tags: , , ,