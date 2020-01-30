Court grants bail to Adoke, others

Justice A. I. Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 granted bail to Mohammed Adoke in the sum of N50 million and one surety in like sum. His surety must be a Nigerian citizen and owner of a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Adoke is to deposit his international passport with the court registrar and to undertake not to interfere with the witnesses. He is also to undertake to be available to stand trial. Breaching any of the conditions according to the judge will lead to revocation of the bail.

Adoke, a former attorney-general of the federation and minister of Justice is facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on amended 42-count charge. He is accused of using public office for gratification, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 115(a) of the Penal Code, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja)1990 and punishable under Section 115(i) of the same Penal Code.

He is being tried alongside Aliyu Abubakar, Mr. Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Ltd and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production.

The judge also granted bail to the second defendant, Aliyu Abubakar in the sum of N50 million and surety in like sum with affidavit of means, certificate of occupancy within the FCT and to submit his international passport to the court registrar. Abubakar is also to write an undertaking not to interfere with witnesses, and to be available to stand trial.

Similarly, the third defendant, Rasky Gbinigie was also granted bail in the sum of N10million with one surety, who must be a Nigeria citizen and must submit an affidavit of means, three years tax clearance certificate, certificate of occupancy of his property within the FCT, his international passport to the court registrar, and to write an undertaken not to interfere with witnesses, and to be available to stand trial.

Justice Kutigi adjourned the matter until, 26 and 27 of March, 2020 for hearing.

