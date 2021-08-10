Court grants 7-month pregnant woman divorce over lack of respect

A seven-month pregnant woman, Amina Usman, who dragged her husband Ibrahim Husseni to court was on Tuesday granted divorce due to” his lack of respect for her”.Usman in her petition alleged that there was no peace in her home because Husseni brings her down and embarrasses her.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abubakar Tijjani of an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State,granted Usman’s prayer.Tijjani ordered that a divorce certificate be issued them.

In her petition, she said:” my husband vowed to disgrace and embarrass me.

“He does not show me love or affection. I am willing to pay him the N50,000 dowry he paid to marry me”.

She also begged the court to compel Husseni to provide for her until she delivers.

Husseni, who is a businessman did not deny the allegation made by his wife.

He prayed the court grant her request.(NAN)

