Court grants 2 men bail over alleged damage, forceful entry

By Teniola Ibitola

Two men, Saheed Olatunji and Musa Shodiya, were on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged damage to property and forceful entry.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not given, were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, damage to property, forceful entry and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The Prosecutor, Mr. M.A. Animashaun, from the legal and prosecution department of the Alagbon Police Station, said that the defendants had committed the offences sometime in August, at Block 42LXX, Chevy View Estate, Lekki.

He alleged that the defendants and four others now at large, while armed with dangerous weapons, forcefully broke into a parcel of land measuring 944 ft by 733 ft belonging to Frank Enendu, the complainant.

He told the court that the defendants allegedly broke the perimeter fence erected around the land and also verbally assaulted a police team who came for investigation.

The offences, Animashaun said, contravened Sections 52, 168, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law. ch. C17. Vol 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each in like sum .

She adjourned the case until Sept. 26. (NAN)

