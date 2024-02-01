Court grants 2 men bail for alleged theft of N300, 000 in Ebonyi

Two men, Elechi Ezekiel, 23, and Okemiri Ebuka, 26, who allegedly stole property worth N300, 000, were on Thursday released by an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi.

The duo are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences when the charge was read in the court.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ijeoma Ngene, released them on N200, 000 bail with sureties.

Ngene said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and without questionable character.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Sunday Agara, had urged the magistrate to grant them bail on liberal terms.

Agara assured the court that the defendants would always be present in court whenever they were needed.

“I am assuring the court that the defendants will not abscond. I will make sure they are present in court whenever they are needed,” he said.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Enyinnaya Njoku told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 29 at First Patriot Company Limited, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Njoku alleged that the accused stole some lead materials valued at N300, 000, property of the First Patriot Company Limited in the area.

He said that the offence is punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code cap 33 Vol. 1 laws of Ebonyi state of Nigeria 2009.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 15 for hearing. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna

