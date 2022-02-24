Court frees drug suspect in Anambra

February 24, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, on Thursday discharged and acquitted one Obinna Obinwa of drug dealings and consumption.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba discharged the suspect for lack of diligent prosecution by the state.

The National Drug Law Agency (NDLEA) in a suit number C/62/2021, charged Obinwa before the Federal High Court for illegal possession of Indian hemp.

When his case was called for hearing, NDLEA was unable to present him before the court to defend himself for the second time.

Dimgba worried by the ’s inability to produce the suspect before the court for two consecutive times, decided to discharge and acquit the suspect.

“NDLEA and the correctional centre are of Federal Yovernment and they should be able to harmonise and produce the suspect before the court any day he is required to appear.

“Since the NDLEA could not produce the suspect before the court for the second to defend himself, even when he was ready to face charges, he should be allowed to home,” he said.

Dimgba ordered the prison authority to immediately release the suspect and allow him to home. (NAN) 

Tags: , , ,