Court frees drug suspect in Anambra

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, on Thursday discharged and acquitted one Obinna Obinwa accused of drug dealings and consumption.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba discharged the suspect for lack of diligent prosecution by the state.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a suit number C/62/2021, charged Obinwa before the Federal High Court for illegal possession of Indian hemp.

When his case was called for hearing, NDLEA was unable to present him before the court to defend himself for the second time.

Dimgba worried by the agency’s inability to produce the suspect before the court for two consecutive times, decided to discharge and acquit the suspect.

“NDLEA and the correctional centre are agents of Federal Yovernment and they should be able to harmonise and produce the suspect before the court any day he is required to appear.

“Since the NDLEA could not produce the suspect before the court for the second time to defend himself, even when he was ready to face charges, he should be allowed to go home,” he said.

Dimgba ordered the prison authority to immediately release the suspect and allow him to go home. (NAN)

