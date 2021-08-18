Court fixes Sept.2 for ruling in application for re-arraignment of Kano cleric

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday fixed Sept.2 for the ruling in the application for re-arraignment of a cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara for alleged blasphemy case.

The Presiding Judge, Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, fixed Sept. 2 for ruling after listing to arguments by the counsel, on whether a new charge should be read to Nasiru-Kabara or not.

Sarki-Yola ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre, pending ruling.

NAN reports that Nasiru-Kabara was first arraigned before the court on July 16, charged with blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offence according to the First Information Report (FIR) from the police by the Office of the Attorney General which prepared the charge against the cleric.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Suraj Sa’eda, SAN, urged the the court to terminate the first FIR and new charge be by the State Government dated Aug.13.

Sa’eda said that a charge must be read and plea taken before any other objection according to section 390(2) of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Saleh Muhammad-Bakaro, told the court that the four SANs for the prosecution representing the Attorney General of Kano State have no jurisdiction to appear before the court.

“Senior Advocates of Nigeria have no jurisdiction to appear before an Upper Shari’a court.

” Section 3, 4,5, and 6(3) privileges and functions rules Legal rights of SAN,” he said.

Muhammad-Bakaro, also prayed the court not to allow fresh charge be read to the defendant, adding that under Islamic law a charge cannot be changed after a suspect has been arraigned according to section 2, 108 and 126(a) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019,” Muhammad-Bakaro said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...