Court fixes Pinnacle’s N1bn suit against ICPC, Zenith bank for Oct. 8

#TrackNigeria Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has fixed Oct. 8 for hearing in a suit instituted by Pinnacle Communications Ltd. against the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and Zenith Bank Plc.

The matter earlier slated for Thursday, could not hold due to the absence of the judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo; though, no reason was given by the court’s registrar on the judge’s absence.

The company had in July 2018, dragged ICPC to court for unlawfully withholding its money domicile in Zenith bank without a valid court order.

By the suit, which ICPC only filed its processes after ten months, the plaintiff is claiming a whooping N1billion against the anti graft agency as damages.

Specifically, the company is seeking “A declaration that the act of the first defendant in ordering the third defendant to place a “post-no-debit” restrictions on the plaintiff’’s account.

This, the company said, without any court order and or any valid court order is ultra vires, unlawful, injurious, unconstitutional and a breach of the plaintiff’s right to its movable property.

The plaintiff is also seeking, “A declaration that the act of the 2nd defendant in placing a “post-no-debit” restrictions on the plaintiffs account number 1012875804 with the 3rd defendant without any court order is unlawful.

“The company wants, “A declaration that failure of 3rd defendant to right the wrongful act of first defendant in ordering a “post no debit” restrictions on plaintiff’s account with the 2nd defendant without a valid court order is unlawful.

“Further more, the plaintiff is seeking “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from placing any restrictions on plaintiff’s account with the 2nd defendant without a valid and competent court order.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st defendant from placing any form of restrictions on the plaintiff’s account with the 2nd defendant or any other bank or financial institution.

“In which the plaintiff maintains any account and or dealings, without a court order and or valid and competent court order.

“An order for the payment of the N1 billion as general, exemplary and punitive damages against the defendant for their unlawful and illegal act.

“At the last adjourned date of May 21, the court had directed all parties in the suit to file and exchange processes to enable the court hear all pending applications on June 27.”

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on Dec. 14, 2018, ordered the ICPC, to unfreeze the account of the company domicile with Zenith bank.

Justice Dimgba held that the action of ICPC was unlawful, illegal and therefore, null and void. (NAN)

