Court fixes Oct. 2 for judgment in Abdulrasheed Maina’s son trial

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed ..for judgment in the trial of Faisal, son of the embattled Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.Justice Okon Abang fixed the date after Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar, adopted his final written address.

The News,Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faisal, who was arraigned by the EFCC on Oct. 25, 2019, jumped bail around September 2020 and stopped attending his trial.

Justice Abang, who issued a warrant for his arrest, ordered on Nov. 24, 2020 for the trial to continue in his absence after the EFCC made the application to the effect.Faisal, who is being prosecuted along his father, Maina, is standing a separate trial on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.(NAN)

