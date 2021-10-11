Court fixes Nov. 22 to hear Saraki’s suit, challenging EFCC, ICPC to probe him

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday fixed Nov. 22 for hearing two separate suits filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to restrain the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others from probing him and seize his assets.Justice Anwuli Chikere fixed the date after Saraki’s counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, sought to withdraw a motion filed on June 30, seeking for a stay proceedings.

Earlier, Ogunwumiju had told the court that the matter was slated for hearing.He, however, said that he had two applications before the court.“We have filed a motion for stay proceedings .“It was filed on June 30, 2021. We seek to withdraw the motion lord,” he said.

The lawyer said the second application filed on May 15, 2019, was for the court to rely on all further affidavits filed.Justice Chikere, who ordered the withdrawal the first motion after counsel representing respondents did not oppose, also adjourned the two suits until Nov. 22 on the grounds that she was bereaved.She directed hearing notices to be issued and serve on all parties.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had, in 2019, said it would probe Saraki’s earnings between 2003 and 2011 when he was governor Kwara.The commission was reported to have seized some his houses in the Ikoyi area of Lagos then.NAN, however, reports that Saraki, on May 10, 2019, filed two separate suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/507/19 and FHC/ABJ/CS/508/19 respectively before Justice Taiwo Taiwo to challenge the action of the EFCC.Other respondents in the two suits are the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Inspector-General of Police (IGP), State Security Service (SSS), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Bureau (CCB) as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th respondents respectively.Justice Taiwo, who was the presiding judge, ruled on an ex parte application filed along with the substantive suits and ordered the anti- agency (4th respondent) and the other five respondents to the suits to stay action on the probe pending the hearing and determination the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

The order was granted after Sunday Onubi, Saraki’s lawyer, moved the application, on May 14, 2019.The court had directed the parties to maintain the status quo by suspending the probe.“By the provision Order 4(3) the Fundamental Rights Civil Procedure Rules, 2009, the court may, if satisfied that the applicant  may be caused  hardship before the service an application where liberty or life of the applicant involved hear the application ex parte upon such interim reliefs as the justice of the application may demand.“

There no doubt that in making the interim reliefs or orders, the court guided even in its exercise its discretion judicially and judiciously applied by the law and statues.“I am the view, after due consideration the aforesaid, that this court ought to make the order being sought by the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion on notice,” Taiwo had ruled.But the EFCC later applied that the judge should recuse himself and the matter be transfered to another court.Justice Taiwo sent back the case file to the chief judge and the matter was reassigned to Justice Chikere for adjudication.

NAN reports that the EFCC had, in the last adjourned date, alleged before Chikere that the action the former senate president was hindering the agency from probing him.While Chioma Okongwu appeared for EFCC (4th defendant) in today’s proceeding, Ephraim Otti represented the ICPC (5th) while Ekenma Okafor advocated for CCB (6th defendant).(NAN)

