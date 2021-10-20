Court fixes Nov. 22 for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday fixed Nov. 22 for arraignment of ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, allegations bordering on fraud while she served in office.

 Although Oduah, who currently represents North Senatorial District at National Assembly, was scheduled for arraignment before Justice Inyang Ekwo on Tuesday, proceeding could not take place due to a public holiday. However, a check at court on Wednesday  by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that matter, though not cause list, had been fixed for Nov. 22 and Nov 23 for trial. NAN reports that Justice Ekwo had, on July 12, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the minister if she failed to appear in court by next adjourned date (Oct. 19).

judge had given warning after Dr Hassan Liman, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the alleged N5 billion trial against Oduah and eight others told the court that Oduah and one other defendant were not in court to take their plea.NAN also reports that the court had earlier fixed Feb. 9 for the arraignment of the minister.

But due to the fact that she was not served with the court processes then, the arraignment could not go on.The court also fixed April 19 for the arraignment but due to the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the matter could not hold.The lawmaker is facing a fraud charge alongside others in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20.The anti-corruption agency is alleging that Oduah misappropriated public funds to the tune of N5 billion while serving as Minister of Aviation.

When the matter was called in the last adjourned date, Liman, who informed that the case was scheduled for arraignment, said the anti-corruption agency had carried out the court made on Feb. 9.“On Feb. 22, 2020, my lord made an of substituted service 5th and 6th defendants in the trial.“ carried out the my lord,” he had said.(NAN)

