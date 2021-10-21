Court fixes Nov. 10 to hear Nnamdi Kanu’s application, challenging competence of charge

 A Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday fixed Nov. 10 for hearing application of leader of proscribed People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, challenging competency of charged preferred against him Federal GovernmentJustice Binta Nyako fixed date after office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) filed a fresh seven-count against Kanu.

judge also made an order that three people of Kanu’s choice should be allowed visit him every ThursdayHowever, Kanu’s plea be transfered Kuje Correctional Centre was rejected the court.Earlier, the DSS brought Kanu into the courtroom on the fifth floor of the high-rise building about 9:45am in company of heavily armed security agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on Monday filed fresh against Kanu bordering on treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.NAN also reports that there was pandemonium earlier at the main entrance of the building as lawyers clashed with the DSS personnel over refusal allow them access into the court premises.

NAN reports that Kanu is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

He had been granted bail in April 2017 for health reasons but skipped bail after flouting some of the conditions given him the court.

He later left Nigeria after soldiers raided his father’s residence in Abia state in November 2017.

IPOB was subsequently declared a terrorist group the defence headquarters and court after the south-east governors proscribed it.

The Federal Government arrested and returned Kanu on June 20.

NAN reports that on June 28,Justice Binta Nyako gave the order that he be remanded in DSS custody. (NAN)

