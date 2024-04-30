Court fixes May 9 for adoption of final addresses in ex-militant’s N9bn damages suit against Agip, DSS

A High Court sitting in Yenagoa on Tuesday fixed May 9 for adoption of final written addresses in the suit filed by a former militant, Collins Opumie against the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NOAC).

Opumie, is seeking N9 billion in damages from the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and the DSS for his unlawful arrest and approximately 730-day detention in an underground facility owned by the department in Abuja.

Justice Ebiyon Charlie, while adjourning the case based on the plea for one more adjournent for preparation of final address and argument by Agip, warned against any attempt to delay the suit.

According to the judge, all parties to the suit numbered YHC/324/2022 are supposed to submit final addresses and argue their positions based on points of law.

But the Counsel to Agip , P.O.George, pleaded with the Court for one more adjournment date for their final address to be ready and the Court obliged.

Opumie, also praying the court to declare that his arrest, torture and subsequent detention without proper food and medical attention and access to family members for two years amounted to false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. (NAN)

By Nathan Nwakamma