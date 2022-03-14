Court fixes March 28 for ruling in Abba kyari, others’ bail plea

By Taiye Agbaje

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed March 28 for ruling in a bail application filed by suspended DCP Abba Kyari and others.Justice Emeka Nwite fixed the date after counsel to the prosecution and defence argued their applications for and against the bail plea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Nwite had, on March 7, fixed today for the hearing of the bail application, after the defendants took their plea to the eight-count charge filed against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).The allegations bordered on drug trafficking.Kyari and other police officers in the matter had pleaded not guilty to the counts preferred against them.NAN reports that while Kyari pleaded not guilty to counts one, two, three, four and eight levelled against him, the other four police officers, who are defendants in the trial, also pleaded not guilty to counts one, two, three and four filed against them.

But Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants respectively, pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven preferred against them.Although their names were also mentioned in counts three and four where allegations bordering on conspiracy were leveled against Kyari and others, they were not ask to take a plea on these two counts.

The four members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.Umeibe and Ezenwanne are the two alleged drug traffickers that were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.(NAN)

