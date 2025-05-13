Court fixes June 27 for judgment in Natasha, Akpabio’ contempt claims, others

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, fixed June 27 to deliver judgment in the contempt claims filed by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the suit filed by the embattled lawmaker.

Justice Binta Nyako would also deliver a judgment on the preliminary objection filed by all the defendants in the suit, including the senate president, challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Justice Nyako made this known after Michael Numa, SAN, who appeared for Akpoti-Uduaghan, and lawyers to the defendants identified and

adopted their processes in the suit.

“I want to believe that all processes are in.

“What I am going to do is to first of all look at the issues of contempt and take a decision on it.

“Then I will look at the notices of preliminary objection. If they succeeds, that is the end of the case and if they don’t, I will look at the originating summons filed by the plaintiff,” the judge said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).earlier reported that the Kogi Central senator arrived at the court to watch proceedings.

Justice Nyako had, on Monday, fixed today for the hearing of the contempt claim by the senate president against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The judge also said she would hear the earlier contempt charge filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Akpabio, the Senate and others over allegations of disobedience to earlier court order.

Besides, the judge held that all other applications, including the preliminary objection and the originating summons of the embattled lawmaker would be taken together.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)