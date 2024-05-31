 Court fixes July 4 for case against Kano alleged Mosque arsonist 

An Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on Friday, fixed July 4, to hear the suit filed against Shafi’u Abubakar, 38, for allegedly setting a mosque on fire, killing 14 people.

Abubakar, who lives in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano, is charged with mischief by fire, causing grevous hurt and culpable homicide.

The offence are said to have contravened the provisions of sections 336, 247 and 221 of Kano State Shari’a Penal Code Law.

At the resumed sitting, the Prosecution Counsel, Director Public Prosection(DPP) Kano State Ministry of Justice, Mr Salisu Tahir told the court that he received a copy of the case diary from the police.

“The death toll has risen from 14 to 19. We seek for another date to enable us file a new charge to add the exact number of victims and present our witnesses before the court,” Tahir said

The defendant was alleged to set fire on a mosque in Larabar Abasawa village of Gezawa local government area of Kano State and locked the doors, trapping worshippers in a burning fire on May 15.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all the three count charge.

NAN reports that Auwal Abubakar, from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, announced his appearance for the defence after the court had on May 20, ordered the council to provide a lawyer for the defendant.

The presiding judge, Malam Halhalatu Zakariyya, ordered the prosecution counsel to furnish the defence counsel with all the facilities concerning the case.

Zakariyya ordered the remand of the defendant in a corrections centre and adjourned the matter until July 4, for hearing.(NAN)

by Ramatu Garba