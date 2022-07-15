Court fixes July 19 to rule in motion against order restraining Kano Govt from taking N10bn CCTV loan

A Federal High Court in Kano, on Friday, fixed July 19 to deliver ruling in a motion against the order restraining the Kano State Government from borrowing N10 billion loan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the suit was filed by a coalition of NGOs, Kano First Forum (KFF) Director-General of the Association Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu,seeking for an order stopping Kano State Government from borrowing N10 billion loan.NAN reports that Justice Abdullahi Liman, on July 1, restrained the Kano State Government from borrowing N10 billion for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and parties to maintain status quo.

The respondents in the suit are Governor of Kano State,Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance Kano and Speaker Kano State House of Assembly.

Others are Access Bank, Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission.When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to the respondent, Muhammad Dahuru, filed a motion dated July 7, urging the court to discharge the earlier order it granted against it clients.“The suit lacks misrepresentation and concealment of material facts as well as irregularities”Counsel to the applicant, Badamasi Suleiman, opposed the application filed by the respondent seeking to discharge the interim order it earlier granted restraining the state government from borrowing N10 billion.

Counsel to Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability, (CAJA) an NGO, Bala Nomau and Bashir Yusuf, counsel to Basi, were joined as interested parties having not opposed by the respondents.“The interest to join the suit is because it is an issue of public matter which has to do with public funds”, he said.NAN reports that KFF is challenging the Governor of Kano State from borrowing the sum of N10 billion on the grounds of non compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transaction.The applicants in their prayers challenged the state government without complying with Dept management office establishment Act 2003, fiscal responsibility Act 2007 and laws of Kano State 1968 is illegal, null and void.

NAN reports that the State House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Ganduje’s request to access N10 billion from Access Bank.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

