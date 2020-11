Court fixes Dec.11 for pretrial conference in suit challenging appointment of Emir of Zazzau

Justice Kabir Dabo of a High Court sitting in Dogarawa Zaria, Kaduna State has fixed Dec. 11, 2020 for pretrial conference in a suit challenging the appointment of the new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli.

Alhaji Bashir Aminu, the Iyan Zazzau, on Oct. 16, instituted the case against Gov. Nasir Elrufai and 10 others.

Aminu, in a writ of summons, wants the court to set aside the selection of the 10th defendant (the emir of Zazzau) by king makers on Sept. 24.

Earlier, the Court Registrar Mr Jaafaru Abbas, invited all counsel and parties to the Judge’s Chambers.

NAN reports that Aminu is seeking court to declare him the emir, having scored the highest votes cast by the kingmakers.

NAN reports that on Nov.6, Justice Dabo refused an application seeking to stop the coronation of the Emir of Zazzau.