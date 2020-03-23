Court fixes April 7 for suit challenging Ajimobi as APC Dep. Chair South

The Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti on Monday fixed April 7 to hear interlocutory applications in suit challenging the appointment of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) of All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice Uchena Agomoh fixed the date to enable respondents file their responses to the amended originating summons brought before the court by Mr Taiwo Omidoyin, the plaintiff’s Counsel.

The judge also said the the gap would allow the court to hear interlocutory applications filed by all parties in the suit.

“It is correct that there is a pending Motion on Notice before this court. The respondents were served this morning, which means the application is not ripe for hearing.

“I am mindful of the Appellant Court which has consistently said the Federal High Court and other courts must hear every application in cases.

“Therefore, allowing all applications and not hearing the new application is not fair.

“I will adjourn this matter to allow the application that has just been served to be responded to by all parties.

“This case is, therefore, adjourned until April 7 for parties to address the court on the hierarchical hearing order of the several applications’’, Agomoh held.

Mr Michael Akinleye, the plaintiff and member of the APC in Ekiti, had approached the court with a suit bearing registration number FHC/AD/C8/8/2020 to challenge the propriety of the National Working Committee’s appointment of Ajimobi.

Other listed as respondents are APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, National Working Committee, National Vice Chairman, South West, APC South West Zonal Caucus, Ekiti Chairman of APC, Ekiti Caucus of APC, and the APC.

Earlier, Omidoyin had informed the court of his pending application seeking amendment of the originating summon before the court.

He said an adjournment was needed to afford him the time to serve all the respondents in the matter.

According to Omidoyin, he is unable to serve respondents the motion of March 20 as the jurisdiction addresses of the respondents cannot be reached that same day.

Omidoyin, however, said the respondents had only been served March 23 in the court, adding that they required time to file their responses.

Mr Anthony Adeniyi, Counsel for APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and four others, told the court that he had a pending application raising objection on the suit fixed for hearing March 23.

Adeniyi, however, acknowledged the fact that he was served a motion on notice for amendment of the originating summons March 23 in court by the plaintiff’s counsel.

Mr Akinwale Adeyeye, another respondents’ counsel also attested to the receiving of the new application from Omidoyin which had yet to be responded to. (NAN)