Court dissolves teacher’s 2-year-old marriage over nagging

A customary court sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a two-year-old marriage of a teacher, Mrs Alirat Alabi, over constant nagging and oppression by her husband, Muideen. The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, held that peaceful coexistence was essential for any marriage to strive and its absence might be dangerous. Odunade dissolved the union and granted the custody of the child produced by the union Alirat. He ordered Muideen to pay Alirat N4, 000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance in addition to being responsible for her education and other basic needs.

Alirat had prayed the court to dissolve the marriage on grounds of constant nagging and oppression by her husband. Alirat, who resides at Anfani in Ibadan, told the court that Muideen might kill her if the court would not dissolve the union. She said that she developed high blood pressure due to his oppression. “Since I wedded Muideen, I have no peace of mind and marital fulfillment because he keeps shouting at me. “He keeps finding faults with every step I take in the house and torments me physically, psychologically and emotionally.

“For taking a razor from where he kept it, Muideen assaulted me by kicking and slapping me and twisting my neck,” she said. Alirat added that Muideen beat the 17-month-old child whenever he got angry with her. “At the peak of the EndSARS period, I fell ill; Muideen pretended not to have known my plight, he is cruel. “I can’t count how many times Muideen treated me like a slave, but pretends to love me,” the petitioner said. Responding, Muideen, a businessman and resident of Olonsogo, Ibadan, consented to the dissolution of the marriage, but refused to talk on the allegations levelled against him.

He said that his mother in-law was the one cutting the bond of love between him and Alirat. “The main cause of my nagging is that my wife never finds time to stay with me in our apartment, she keeps going to her parents’ home. “My mother in-law never allowed me to enjoy my wife; she dictates what we must do and even prevented us from doing the naming ceremony of our only child. “Alirat goes to her parents’ home by 6.30a.m. everyday and returns home in the evening; I am frustrated,” Muideen said. (NAN)