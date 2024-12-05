Court dissolves marriage after return of N20,000 bride price

By Mujidat Oyewole

An Area Court sitting at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin on Thursday dissolved the Islamic marriage between Wuraola Surajudeen and Surajudeen Omo Iya-Onitasi.

The Presiding Judge, Hammed Ajumonbi, pronounced the dissolution of the marriage after the now ex-wife refunded the N20,000 bride price to the now ex-husband.

Ajumonbi held that both parties, who were residents of Abayawo in Ilorin, could go their separate ways since there was no child between them.

The court, however, asked the woman to file another case to claim her belongings still in the custody of the man, saying the application before it was only for divorce.

Earlier, Wuraola had on Nov. 27 filed for divorce and cited lack of love and affection as reasons.

Surajudeen, who did not oppose the application, had however insisted on the refund of the bride price he paid.

However, Wuraola while returning the bride price, had told the court that she did not pick anything before leaving their matrimonial home.

She had urged the court to grant her permission to pack her belongings, but the court refused and asked her to file an application to that effect.(NAN)