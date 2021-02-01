Court dissolves farmer’s 12-year-old marriage over wife’s ill temper

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Monday, dissolved a 12-year-old marriage between a farmer, Wasiu Oladosu and wife, Amdalat on grounds that she was hot-tempered. In his testimony, Oladosu told, the court Amdalat constantly fought with her mate. Delivering judgment, the court’s president, Ademola Odunade held that the union was dissolved in the interest of peace. Odunade gave Amdalat custody of the children.

He ordered Oladosu to pay N20,000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children. The arbitrator also ordered him to pay accommodation for one year for Amdalat and the children. Earlier, Oladosu said:” Amdalat knows that I have another wife. She gets jealous anytime I am with my other wife. ”She curses me. She embarrasses me in public. She poured water on me and my wife because she was angry with me,” he said.

In her response, Amdalat opposed the divorce suit. ”My husband is not fair on me. He neglects me and spends more time with his first wife, ”All I know is that I love Oladosu with all my heart. He does not show love back because of his other wife,” Amdalat said. (NAN)