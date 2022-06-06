Court dissolves 7-year old marriage over battery 

By Adedeji Egbebi

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Monday dissolved a seven-year old marriage between Ms Dolapo Ayegbusi and her partner, Mr Sunday Emmanuel.



The president of the court, Mr Moshood Balogun, dissolved the marriage on the ground of constant fighting, lack of care, lack of rest of mind and threat to life.



He said that the relationship between the petitioner and the respondent could only be described as mere co-habitation as there is nothing for the court to dissolve.



Balogun, however, ruled that there is no marriage between the petitioner and respondent, and he ordered the two parties to go their separate ways.



He awarded the custody of the two children of the petitioner who would ensure that the children’s interest and welfare were adequately guaranteed under her care.



The president of the court also ordered the respondent to be paying N10,000 as monthly maintenance allowance to the petitioner for the upkeep of the children.



He ruled that the money should be paid regularly on or before 5th day of every new month.



Earlier, the petitioner, 24, told the court that she instituted the petition because of the incessant beatings and maltreatment being meted on her constantly by the respondent.



She said that the respondent always suspected her of committing adultery and beat her over slight disagreement.



Ayegbusi told the court that there was no marriage between her and the respondent, but their relationship was blessed two children.



The petitioner stated that due to the constant beatings and lack of care by the respondent, she moved her belongings with her two children and left the respondent.



She urged the court to dissolve her relationship with the respondent to give her peace of mind.



The mother of two children, prayed to the court to grant her the custody of her children since the respondent had not been performing his duties on the children.



She urged the court to grant her request for monthly maintenance allowance of N10,000.



The respondent, 31, in his evidence, denied the allegations made against him by the petitioner.



Emmanuel admitted that there was no marriage between him and the petitioner.



He said that he met petitioner in Ikole- Ekiti in 2014 and the relationship was blessed with two children.



The respondent consented to be paying the monthly maintenance allowance of a sum of N8,000 and pledged to be paying the children school fees henceforth.



Emmanuel urged the court not to dissolve the relationship as he was still interested in the petitioner.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

