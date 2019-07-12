Court dissolves 7-year marriage over threat to life

A Mapo Customary Court on Friday dissolved the seven-year-old marriage between a trader, Olawale Agboola and his wife, Wuraola, over threat to life and irreconcilable differences.

In a ruling, Chief Ademola Odunade, President of the Court, held that a case of threat to life had been established and there was no need to allow Olawale and Wuraola to continue to live together under the same roof.

He subsequently pronounced the married dissolved in the interest of peace.

“Custody of the two children produced by the union is granted to Wuraola and Olawale shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N10,000 for the children’s upkeep.

“The plaintiff shall also be responsible for their education and other welfare,” Odunade ordered.

Earlier while narrating his ordeal, Olawale who resides at No.6, Joy Cresent, Akobo area in Ibadan, said that his wife once attempted to position his food.

He said that Wuraola was also arrogant and disrespectful.

“My wife’s mother prevented my relatives from visiting me. She gives my wife bad advice.

“Wuraola is just an opportunist, misguided by an evil mother,” Olawale lamented.

The respondent however, opposed the suit, denying some of the allegations leveled against her.

Wuraola argued that her husband was a womaniser.

“My lord, I cook Olawale’s meals. I did not attempt to put poison in his food.

“My mother did not prevent any of his relatives from coming to our house because Olawale’s mother was around when I had our first child.

“In spite of the fact that he goes around with different women, I did everything expected of a good wife,” Wuraola submitted. (NAN)

