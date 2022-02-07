Court dissolves 6-year-old marriage over maltreatment

February 7, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Jos Upper Area Court 3, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Monday dissolved a six-year-old between Pateince Sunday and husband, Danjuma Musa on grounds of maltreatment.

a ruling, the Judge, Mr Suleiman Lawal held divorce was granted to the petitioner, act of maltreatment and assault persisted inspite of ll efforts to reconcile the parties.

Lawal ordered the petitioner and the respondent to go their separate ways.

Earlier the divorce was granted, the petitioner told the court that the respondent became violent and assaulted four years into their marriage.

”My husband abandoned my children and has refused to provide for us. He also accuses me of  having extra marital affairs,” she said.  (NAN)

Tags: , ,