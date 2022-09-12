Court dissolves 6-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences

By Joy Kaka

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja on Monday dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a businessman, Bashiru Ibrahim and his estranged wife, Eleojo Musa over irreconcilable differences.

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu, dissolved the marriage according to Islamic Law, following Ibrahim’s prayer to the court for confirmation of divorce to his wife.Adamu also ordered Musa to observe “Iddah”, which is an observation period of three months after the judgment before contracting another marriage.He added that a divorce certificate would be issued to Musa at the court’s registry.Ibrahim and Musa were lawfully married under Islamic Law and blessed with two children whom are five years old and seven months old respectively.

Earlier, Ibrahim’s counsel, Alexander Ashu tendered a divorce letter to the court, which was written and signed by the petitioner.Ibrahim in his prayer for divorce, avered that Musa nags and uses threatening words on him thereby putting him in a state of fear to return home from work.

The petitioner alleged that Musa had projected dangerous characters towards him which made it unreasonable for him to live with her.He however prayed for the court to dissolve the marriage and an order restraining Musa from further embarrassing and attacking him in public.The petitioner also said he would cater to the welfare of his children.Musa however consented to the divorce.(NAN)

