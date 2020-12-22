Court dissolves 6 year-old marriage over defamation, attempted murder

An Ile-Tuntun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan, has dissolved the six year-old marriage between one Monsuru Adebayo and his estranged wife, Nafisat, over defamation of character and attempted murder.

The President of the court, Chief Henry Agbaje, held that the court would not allow any situation that might lead to bloodshed, hence there need for dissolution of the union.

Agbaje consequently dissolved the union and granted custody of the only child in the marriage to Monsuru, since he had been the one catering for the girl.

He also advised the duo to maintain peace as the court would consider any form of molestation by either one of the couple as a criminal offence.

Monsuru had earlier told the court that he did not want to have any further relationship with Nafisat because she had constantly “exposed his life and image to risk and uncertainty”.