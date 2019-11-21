Court dissolves 6-year-old marriage over battery, infidelity

A Customary Court at Mapo in Ibadan on Thursday dissolved a 6-year-old marriage between one Temitope Adebayo and Olumide Adebayo on account of laziness, battery and infidelity.

Dissolving the marriage, the President of the court, Ademola Odunade, said any spouse that was unfaithful in a relationship would eventually lose out.

The court, while blaming the plaintiff for collapsing her marriage through her suspicious attitude, dissolved the union and awarded custody of their six year-old child to Temitope and directed Olumide to pay N5,000 alimony.

Narraring her ordeal, Temitope, an Estate Agent, said she was ready to move on with her life because she had been overburdened with chores because of her husband’s laziness.

“I have never had rest of mind in my union to Olumide for many years now due to his unrepentant laziness.

“Even if I am slightly down or tired, Olumide will never offer to help me with home chores such as fetching water and washing.

“Worse still, he doesn’t want to see any man by my side and if he does see me discussing with a man, he beats me without mercy.

“As an estate agent, there is no way I will not have both male and female customers. There was even a day he punched me in the eyeball and blood settled in my eye,” Temitope said.

The respondent consented to the suit, stressing that he had beaten his wife only once before.

Olumide, who worked with a private firm in Ibadan, told the court that the plaintiff was too troublesome and could not be trusted.

“My lord, I was the one who got her the job, but Temitope has started having extra marital affairs.

“All of a sudden, Temitope started hiding her mobile phone from me, but I investigated and found out the man she is dating.

“Sometimes, she doesn’t know that I have returned from office and I capture most of her discussion with her secret lover on phone.

“In fact, I gave her lovers phone number to her mother to confirm the story herself and she called the man in my presence.

“Subsequently, Temitope started moving away her belongings from my home one after the other,” Olumide explained. (NAN)