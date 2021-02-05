Court dissolves 5-year-old marriage over infidelity

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a five-year-old marriage between Musibau Olaniyan and his wife, Rofiat, on grounds of infidelity.

Olaniyan, who resides at Oke-Ado area in Ibadan, Oyo State, in his application for divorce, told the court that he could no longer cope with his wife’s ”promiscuous” lifestyle.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade granted Olaniyan’s application for divorce.

”Is is the court’s decision to dissolve the marriage. If an adulterous woman does not kill herself, she would eventually kill the husband.”

He described Rofiat as a ”black sheep” to womanhood.

Earlier, Olaniyan said:” I have caught Rofiat in many embarrassing situations.

“My lord, her infidelity climaxed recently when I returned home only to be told by our neighbours that Rofiat has moved into my the home of one of our neighbours.

“I queried the man who claimed to be a cleric, told me that he was now married to my wife.

“Rofiat also steals money from me”.

In her defence, Rofiat, who lives in Orita-Aperin area of Ibadan, told the court she no longer loves Olaniyan.

“Musibau doesn’t take care of me or our child. Yes, I stole N6,000 from his pocket after he lied to me that he had no money. Yes I moved into a cleric’s house,” she said. (NAN)