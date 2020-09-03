Court dissolves 29-year-old marriage over domestic violence

A Customary Court in Mapo, Oyo, on Thursday dissolved the 29-year-old union between a teacher, Mrs Iyabo Amusan and her partner, Joseph over domestic violence.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court held that the “centre could no longer hold due to threat to life.

“The court is duty bound to ensure peace and harmony and it is in that light that the union between Iyabo and Joseph has ceased to be.

“The children are free to relate with any of the parents since they are all grown ups.

“Joseph is ordered to vacate the house since it doesn’t belong to him,” the Arbitrator said.

Earlier in August, Amusan, petitioned the court alleging that her husband might kill her if something urgent was not done.

“My husband blackmails and hits me.

“If I had known that Joseph would turn into a monster, I would not have exchanged marital vows with him.

“At my old age, he still kicks and slaps me. He even raises dangerous objets on me.

“He strips me naked in front of the children.

“In fact, Joseph inflicted matchet cut on my arm recently and I was hospitalised.

“Besides, my husband is not a responsible man. I paid for our accommodation, he has not shown interest in the future of the children by not giving them education.

“Please, free me from his oppression,” Iyabo cried.

The respondent, a panel beater, consented to the suit but denied that he ever hit her.

The 60 year-old man however, told the court that he contributed N20,000 as part of the house rent.(NAN)