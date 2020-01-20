Court dissolves 22-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences

A Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, on Monday, dissolved a 22-year-old marriage between Abdullahi Maikano and Hauwa’u Musa over irreconcilable differences.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, dissolved the marriage after the defendant had, on Jan. 14, sent a letter to the court, making a pronouncement of divorce to his wife.

The judge said that Musa must start her waiting period (Iddah) from Jan. 14 to her third menstrual circle before she could remarry.

Earlier, the complainant, a resident of Rigasa, had filed a suit against her husband, demanding for divorce through redemption (Khul’i) and was ready to return her dowry back to him.

The defendant, however, told the court through a letter that he wasn’t interested in the dowry and had willingly divorced his wife. (NAN)