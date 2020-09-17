Court dissolves 21-year-old marriage over wife’s refusal to cook for husband, children

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Thursday dissolved a 21-year-old union between a painter, Ojo Ayeni and his wife, Sade, over her refusal to cook food for her family for two years.

Earlier, Ayeni, alleged that wife stopped cooking for him and his three children in 2018.

Delivering judgment, Odunade, dissolved in the interest of peace.

He granted custody of the first child to Ayeni and the last two to Sade.

The judge ordered Ojo to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance.