Court dissolves 21-year-old marriage on grounds of abandonment

An Igando Customary Court on Thursday dissolved a 21-year-old marriage between Esther Onabu and Samuel on grounds of abandonment over her inability to have more children.

Delivering Judgment, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye held that the marriage has ‘irretrievably broken down‘.

both parties consented to the dissolution of the marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

”The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Esther  and Samuel Onabu dissolved today. Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.”

Koledoye urged the parties to maintain peace in the interest of the only child of their marriage.

Earlier, the petitioner, Onabu sought divorce, claiming her  husband her because she could bear him more children.

“We were in at the beginning. After I had one son, I unable to get pregnant again.

“My husband’s and behaviour changed towards me. He became hostile and gets angry on any slightest provocation,” she said.

The embittered woman said that her husband stopped caring for her because

She said that her husband travelled out of the country and her.

he wanted to travel to South Africa, he told me that I of no use to him.

”He took our only child away to live with his brother. Samuel called me nor sent me money he left four years ago,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondent was in court to defend the allegations but contacted on phone, he consented to the dissolution of their marriage.(NAN)

