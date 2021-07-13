Court dissolves 20 years’ marriage over lack of trust, maltreatment

 A Jos Upper Area 3 sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Tuesday  dissolved 20-year-old marriage between  one Karimatu Lawal ( petitioner) and  her husband,  Bashiru Sani over of trust  and maltreatmen

t.

Judge, Suleiman Lawal, granted divorce to couple  as all efforts to reconcile them failed.

Suleiman ordered petitioner and respondent to go their separate ways.

He also granted the petitioner the  custody of her last two children and the respondent to responsible for their welfare.

Earlier before the divorce was granted, the petitioner  had told the that the respondent  no longer  trusted her and that he was fond of abusing  her at in the presence of their children and in  .

She said that Sani had no respect for any of her siblings and was ill-mannered toward her.

She added that he was not living up to his responsibilities in terms of welfare of the children and the house in general.

Lawal told the that the respondent forced her to rent an apartment as he could no longer accommodate her.

She said that  she had  been living in bondage for the last 20 years because of the respondent’s toward her in the house.

Lawal said that  because of the respondents intolerable behaviour toward  her and her five children, she  lacked total love for the respondent, adding that it was she was in court to seek the  dissolution of the marriage. ()

