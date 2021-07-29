Court dissolves 20-year-old marriage on grounds of threat to life

The President of an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, on Thursday, dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between Nurudeen Adebayo and his wife, Yewande, over alleged threat to life.

Delivering judgment, Koledoye held that it was proper for both parties to go their separate ways because they have had enough of each other.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice but to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Nurudeen Adebayo and Yewande dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,”he said.

Koledoye gave custody of the second, third and fourth child to Yewande and ordered Nurudeen to pay N20, 000 monthly for their feeding.

He said that the first child is above 18 and is at liberty to choose where to stay.

The president held that Nurudeen would be responsible for the children’s education and general welfare.

Koledoye ordered the petitioner to pay a severance package of N200,000 to Yewande and also pay N250, 000 for her to rent an accommodation.

Earlier, the 50 -year-old businessman had told the court that his wife made him a laughing stock among his peers.

“Yewande brought policemen to my house, she beat me up in their presence and I was arrested.

“Another day, she came with another team of policemen who beat and tortured me. I lost many business opportunities as a result of this.

”Our union was built on falsehood perpetrated by Yewande. I can no longer continue with the marriage,” he said.

However, Yewande, who consented to the dissolution of the divorce, accused her husband of failure to fulfil the promise he made to her before she agreed to marry him.

“My husband told me that he was going to divorce his first because she was barren but he failed to do so.

‘;Besides, my husband sleeps around and takes my children to his lover’s house,” she said. (NAN)

