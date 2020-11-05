Court dissolves 2-year-old ”undefined relationship” over constant fighting

A Customary Court sitting in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti on Thursday dissolved two-year-old ”undefined relationship” between Lawrence Taiwo and his partner, Lola.

Delivering judgment, the president of the court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo held that the union was dissolved on grounds of constant fighting.

”Taiwo and Lola lived together for two years without legally marrying. So there is no union to dissolve.

”You are both advised to go your separate ways,” she said.

Ojo ordered Lola to vacate Taiwo’s house on or before Nov. 19.

Earlier, the petitioner, Taiwo, 65, in his testimony told the court that he never married Lola.