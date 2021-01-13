Court dissolves 2-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama on Wednesday dissolved a two-year-old marriage between Shamsiya Isa and her husband, Rabiu Ibrahim, over irreconcilable differences.

The presiding judge, Lawal Suleiman, in granting Shamsiya’s request for an end to the marriage, ordered the estranged couple to go their separate ways

Suleiman, however, ordered the petitioner to refund the N25,000 dowry paid by Ibrahim.