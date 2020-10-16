Court dissolves 18-month-old marriage because wife beats husband

A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved an 18-month-old marriage between an artisan, Musibau Alimi and his wife, Bolaji, because she beats him and has threatened to cause him harm.

Delivering judgment, President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade said the marriage was dissolved inorder for the couple not to resort to ”self-help”.

Consequently, Odunade dissolved the union and granted custody of the only child to Bolaji.

He ordered Alimi to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly upkeep.

Earlier, Alimi, a tiller told the court to dissolve the union because Bolaji beats him.

“Bolaji starts trouble by nagging for no particular reason and also spent most times in her mother’s company.

“She returns home in the night to beat me. In fact, I packed out of my own house when Bolaji’s threat to my life became too much to bear,” Musibau said.