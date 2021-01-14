Court dissolves 15-year-old marriage over “witchcraft”

A Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan, on Thursday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a mother of two, Olubunmi Faseyitan, and her husband, Kolawole, over ”witchcraft” suspicion.

President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, dissolved the marriage after Faseyitan admitted that she asked a witch doctor to ”tie her husband spiritually to milk him dry”.

Delivering judgment, Odunade, said:”men and women intending to get married should seek God’s approval in their relationship before forging ahead”.

He said that he dissolved the union in the interest of peace.